North Korea: Efforts to Promote Legality Among Citizens Stepped Up

August 25, 2024_ North Korean authorities are implementing educational methods to make citizens understand the importance of the law and promote an environment of compliance. Local officials are conducting sessions to explain new laws and their relevance, in order to strengthen the culture of legality. In several regions, such as North Hamgyong and North Hwanghae, meetings have been held to raise workers' awareness of compliance with the law in the workplace. Government institutions are also increasing the use of informational materials to improve legal awareness among the population, kcna.kp reported. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to consolidate social control and compliance with the law in the country.