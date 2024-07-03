Cerca nel sito
 
North Korea: Five key elements in agricultural development show vitality

July 2, 2024_ North Korea has identified five key elements for agricultural development that are showing signs of vitality. These elements include...

03 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
July 2, 2024_ North Korea has identified five key elements for agricultural development that are showing signs of vitality. These elements include the use of advanced technologies, the training of qualified personnel, the optimization of natural resources, the implementation of effective agricultural policies and international cooperation. North Korean authorities are focusing their efforts on these aspects to improve agricultural productivity and ensure the country's food security. Pyongyangtimes.com.kp reports that these efforts are already producing positive results. North Korea continues to work to strengthen its agricultural sector and improve the living conditions of its people.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
North Korean authorities Five key elements country's food security key
in Evidenza