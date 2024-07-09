North Korea: Floral tribute for the 30th anniversary of the death of Kim Il Sung

July 8, 2024_ Korean residents in China sent flower baskets to the statues of Chairman Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill, marking the 30th anniversary of the President's death. The flower baskets were placed on July 6th. Donors include members of various Korean associations in China, including the Federation of Korean Economic Workers and the Association of Koreans in Shenyang and Dandong. Several Chinese companies also participated in the giveaway. Rodong.rep.kp reports it. The event highlights the ties between Koreans living abroad and their homeland.