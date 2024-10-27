Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: G7 Turns Into War Contractors Group, KCNA Says

October 26, 2024_ North Korea has denounced the recent meeting of G7 defense ministers in Naples, calling it a historic event that marks the...

North Korea: G7 Turns Into War Contractors Group, KCNA Says
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 26, 2024_ North Korea has denounced the recent meeting of G7 defense ministers in Naples, calling it a historic event that marks the transformation of the G7 into a war group. According to KCNA, the G7, originally created to promote the economic interests of a few countries, is now dealing with global security issues, threatening international peace. The joint statement issued during the meeting was seen as inciting conflict between sovereign states, especially against North Korea, Russia and China. KCNA warned that the G7's actions are an open challenge to world peace and an attempt to justify the expansion of their defense industry. The news was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), is a country known for its authoritarian regime and nuclear policies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event G7 historic event that challenge
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza