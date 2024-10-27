North Korea: G7 Turns Into War Contractors Group, KCNA Says

October 26, 2024_ North Korea has denounced the recent meeting of G7 defense ministers in Naples, calling it a historic event that marks the transformation of the G7 into a war group. According to KCNA, the G7, originally created to promote the economic interests of a few countries, is now dealing with global security issues, threatening international peace. The joint statement issued during the meeting was seen as inciting conflict between sovereign states, especially against North Korea, Russia and China. KCNA warned that the G7's actions are an open challenge to world peace and an attempt to justify the expansion of their defense industry. The news was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), is a country known for its authoritarian regime and nuclear policies.