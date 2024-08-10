Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
North Korea: Government steps up recovery efforts after floods

August 10, 2024_ The North Korean government has announced extraordinary measures to address the consequences of recent floods that have hit several...

10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 10, 2024_ The North Korean government has announced extraordinary measures to address the consequences of recent floods that have hit several regions, including North Pyongan, Jagang and Ryanggang provinces. The country's leader expressed concern over the hardships faced by displaced citizens and pledged full commitment to restore their living conditions. More than 130,000 soldiers and youth have been mobilized for recovery operations, aiming to complete reconstruction work quickly, the news was reported by kcna.kp, the official North Korean news agency. The government also plans to provide assistance to vulnerable families, including children and the elderly, to ensure their well-being during the emergency period.

