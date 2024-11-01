Cerca nel sito
 
North Korea: Hwasong-19 ICBM test successful

November 1, 2024_ North Korea has announced the successful test of its Hwasong-19 intercontinental missile, led by leader Kim Jong-un. The test was...

North Korea: Hwasong-19 ICBM test successful
01 novembre 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 1, 2024_ North Korea has announced the successful test of its Hwasong-19 intercontinental missile, led by leader Kim Jong-un. The test was conducted on November 1 and represents a major breakthrough for the country's missile program. In addition, the country celebrated the closing of the information technology fair, highlighting the importance of technology in national progress. The news was reported by the official news agency kcna.kp. Kim Jong-un is the supreme leader of North Korea, while the Hwasong-19 missile is part of the country's defense strategy, aimed at strengthening its geopolitical position.

