North Korea: Hwasong-19 ICBM Tested in Response to Provocations

November 1, 2024_ North Korea has tested the Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile, which it said was a legitimate exercise of the right to self-defense in response to provocations by hostile forces that threaten peace in the region. The North Korean government denounced the joint military exercises of the United States and South Korea, which it considers a violation of its sovereignty. In addition, the North Korean Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the aggressive actions of hostile powers, calling them a serious challenge to international security. North Korea reiterated its commitment to defending its sovereign rights and ensuring stability on the Korean Peninsula. The news was reported by kcna.kp. The situation in the region remains tense, with increased military activities by the United States and its allies.