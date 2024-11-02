Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Hwasong-19 ICBM Tested in Response to Provocations

November 1, 2024_ North Korea has tested the Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile, which it said was a legitimate exercise of the right to...

North Korea: Hwasong-19 ICBM Tested in Response to Provocations
02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 1, 2024_ North Korea has tested the Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile, which it said was a legitimate exercise of the right to self-defense in response to provocations by hostile forces that threaten peace in the region. The North Korean government denounced the joint military exercises of the United States and South Korea, which it considers a violation of its sovereignty. In addition, the North Korean Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the aggressive actions of hostile powers, calling them a serious challenge to international security. North Korea reiterated its commitment to defending its sovereign rights and ensuring stability on the Korean Peninsula. The news was reported by kcna.kp. The situation in the region remains tense, with increased military activities by the United States and its allies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
it .it which it considers which it said was
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza