Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
North Korea: Improvements in the stability of the electricity system

North Korea: Improvements in the stability of the electricity system
30 luglio 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
July 29, 2024_ North Korea is stepping up efforts to ensure the stability of the electricity system, involving workers in the power transmission and distribution sector. The authorities of the Ministry of Electrical Industry are implementing measures to reduce energy losses and improve the efficiency of using the electricity produced. In particular, work crews in Southern Hwanghae Province are carrying out checks and repairs to ensure the energy supply needed for agriculture. Units in Pyongyang and South Hamgyong are also working to minimize damage caused by adverse weather events and to replace obsolete equipment. The news is reported by kcna.kp. These efforts are part of a larger initiative to improve the country's energy infrastructure, which is critical to North Korea's economic and social development.

