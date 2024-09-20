Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
North Korea: Initiatives for Research-Oriented Teaching in Universities
20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 19, 2024_ North Korea's education authorities are implementing research-oriented teaching methods at universities to improve student education. After defining the types and goals of talents to be trained, the Ministry of Education and the Academy of Pedagogical Sciences are providing technical support to promote active learning. Universities such as Kim Il Sung University and Kim Chaek University of Technology are trying to transform their study atmosphere and teaching methods, encouraging innovative teaching experiences. These efforts aim to train high-level talents and bridge the educational gap between central and rural areas, pyongyangtimes.com.kp reported. The initiatives also focus on increasing the number of polyglots and promoting hands-on experience in higher education.

