Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Innovation at the Ryongsong Machine Complex

July 11, 2024_ Ryongsong Machine Complex has completed the production of hundreds of efficient compressors for the coal mining industry by the end of...

11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
July 11, 2024_ Ryongsong Machine Complex has completed the production of hundreds of efficient compressors for the coal mining industry by the end of June. This was achieved thanks to the front-style information activities conducted by the complex's Party committee, which motivated the workers. Senior officials and general staff of the complex ensured flawless command and operation to meet the daily plan. Workers in the Songun Cast Iron Workshop and Songun Compressor Workshop departments have achieved notable successes in production by introducing advanced working methods. Rodong.rep.kp reports it. This success strengthens the confidence in the victory of all those who are committed to implementing the decisions of the Tenth Plenum of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

