Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
North Korea: Intangible cultural heritage and its protection

July 14, 2024_ North Korea is stepping up efforts to protect its intangible cultural heritage, according to Kim Pong Nam, department head of the...

North Korea: Intangible cultural heritage and its protection
15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 14, 2024_ North Korea is stepping up efforts to protect its intangible cultural heritage, according to Kim Pong Nam, department head of the National Heritage Protection Agency. The agency is working to identify, document and preserve traditions, practices and knowledge that represent the country's cultural identity. Among the ongoing initiatives, there are educational programs and awareness campaigns to involve the population in safeguarding these legacies. The aim is to ensure that future generations can continue to benefit from this rich cultural heritage. This was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. These efforts reflect the importance North Korea places on preserving its unique cultural traditions.

