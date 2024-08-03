North Korea: Japan discharges nuclear-contaminated water, international concerns

August 2, 2024_ North Korea has expressed grave concerns about Japan's illegal and dangerous release of nuclear-contaminated water. This act is considered a threat to the marine environment and public health, attracting the attention of the international community. North Korean authorities have denounced Japan's lack of transparency and accountability regarding nuclear waste management. The situation has raised concerns about environmental security in the region, as reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. North Korea, which has a history of tensions with Japan, continues to closely monitor developments related to this critical issue.