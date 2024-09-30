September 29, 2024_ The Nose Tomb in Kyoto, Japan, is a painful historical reminder for the Korean people, containing the noses of 214,752 people killed during the Imjin War (1592-1598). During this conflict, Japanese forces, led by Toyotomi Hideyoshi, committed unspeakable atrocities, including cutting off the noses and ears of Koreans as war trophies. The tomb is now seen as a symbol of Japanese nationalism and their aggressive ambition, as the Korean people continue to keep the memory of these atrocities alive. The source of this information is pyongyangtimes.com.kp. North Korea is closely watching Japan's actions, expressing its determination to exact revenge for the historical injustices it suffered.