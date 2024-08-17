North Korea: KCNA comment on serious tripartite security crisis

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
August 17, 2024_ KCNA has released a commentary on the growing security crisis involving three nations, highlighting the geopolitical tensions in the region. The commentary highlights North Korea's concerns about military maneuvers and strategic alliances that threaten stability. It also expresses the need for constructive dialogue to address common challenges and promote peace. KCNA reiterates North Korea's commitment to defending its sovereignty and national security. The news was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. North Korea, officially the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is a country in East Asia, known for its authoritarian rule and tensions with neighboring nations.

