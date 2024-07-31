Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
13:18
North Korea: Kim Il-sung emphasizes the importance of popular welfare in urban planning

30 July 2024_ Kim Il-sung, historic leader of North Korea, recently discussed the start of construction of a new residential area in Pyongyang,...

North Korea: Kim Il-sung emphasizes the importance of popular welfare in urban planning
31 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

30 July 2024_ Kim Il-sung, historic leader of North Korea, recently discussed the start of construction of a new residential area in Pyongyang, highlighting the need to consider the well-being of citizens. During a telephone conversation with an official, he expressed concern about delays in the demolition work, suggesting delaying the start of construction to April to ensure a smoother transition for the families involved. Kim also stressed the importance of quickly completing new homes to accommodate those who need to relocate, avoiding hardship during the winter. The news was reported by kcna.kp, North Korea's official news agency. Kim Il-sung, founder of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is a central figure in the country's history, known for his Juche ideology, which emphasizes self-sufficiency and well-being of the people.

