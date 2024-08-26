Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:41
August 25, 2024_ Kim Jong Il reiterated the importance of Korean socialism, emphasizing the central role of the Songun doctrine, which places the...

North Korea: Kim Jong Il advocates Korean-style socialism with Songun doctrine
26 agosto 2024 | 12.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 25, 2024_ Kim Jong Il reiterated the importance of Korean socialism, emphasizing the central role of the Songun doctrine, which places the military first in building society. During a meeting with party officials, he stressed that Songun is the way to ensure the nation's sovereignty and security. Kim also highlighted the successes achieved through this strategy, which has allowed North Korea to face external and internal challenges. His statement aims to strengthen the unity of the people around the principles of Korean socialism. The news is reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. The Songun doctrine, developed by Kim Jong Il, is a pillar of North Korean policy, which gives the military a preeminent role in society and in the defense of the nation.

