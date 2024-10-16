Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
North Korea: Kim Jong Il discusses economic hardships, strategies to improve people's lives

October 15, 2024_ Kim Jong Il met with a light industry sector official to discuss North Korea's current economic difficulties, which have been...

North Korea: Kim Jong Il discusses economic hardships, strategies to improve people's lives
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ Kim Jong Il met with a light industry sector official to discuss North Korea's current economic difficulties, which have been exacerbated by sanctions and natural disasters. During the meeting, he expressed concern about the people's living conditions and stressed the importance of finding solutions to improve the people's well-being. The leader shared strategies to revitalize the industry and encouraged officials to remain confident in the future, promising better days. The news was reported by kcna.kp, the official news agency of the DPRK. Kim Jong Il was a prominent North Korean leader, known for his efforts to improve the living conditions of citizens despite economic challenges.



