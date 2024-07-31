North Korea: Kim Jong Il praises female leaders during visit to Jagang

July 30, 2024_ Kim Jong Il recently visited Jagang Province, where he praised female leaders for their commitment and capabilities. During the meeting, he underlined the importance of the term "our" as a symbol of respect and love on the part of the people towards officials. Kim expressed his joy at hearing soldiers and citizens refer to the leaders as "our commander" and "our responsible secretary." The officials present expressed their determination to work tirelessly for the good of the people, inspired by the leader's words. The news was reported by kcna.kp, North Korea's official news agency. Kim Jong Il, supreme leader of North Korea, is known for his central role in North Korean politics and society.