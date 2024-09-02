Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
North Korea: Kim Jong Un Accelerates Local Development Plan with New Strategic Measures
02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 2, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently visited construction sites of local industrial plants, stressing the importance of accelerating the regional development plan. During his inspections, he announced new strategic measures to ensure significant economic progress and improve the living conditions of the people. Kim stressed that the success of the local development plan is crucial to the strengthening of North Korean socialism and the well-being of the people. The new initiatives include the construction of medical facilities and technology dissemination centers, which will be built in parallel with the industrial plants, the news was reported by kcna.kp, the official news agency of North Korea. These measures are part of the government's broader strategy to promote an era of renewal and prosperity in rural and local areas.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
North Korean socialism industrial plants industrial agenzia di stampa
