Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
North Korea: Kim Jong Un calls consultative meeting on defense and national security

16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
October 15, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has convened a consultative meeting on national defense and security on October 14, 2024. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Defense Minister No Kwang Chol and Chief of Staff Ri Yong Gil, to discuss recent enemy provocations and military response measures. During the meeting, reports on military equipment modernization and the situation of intelligence operations were presented. Kim outlined immediate military activities and important measures to ensure the nation's sovereignty and security. The news was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. This meeting highlights the North Korean government's firm stance amid rising tensions in the region.

