October 7, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un highlighted North Korea's economic progress and political achievements in an article published in the Rodong Sinmun newspaper. To date, 41,600 families have received new homes in 141 cities and counties, highlighting the government's efforts to improve living conditions. In addition, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson criticized NATO as a warped product of US double standards and called for its rapid erasure from history. Finally, the 28th general assembly of the Korean Youth Federation was held in Japan, while demonstrations against President Yoon Suk-yeol took place in South Korea. The news was reported by kcna.kp, the official North Korean news agency. These events reflect the current political and social climate in the region, with a focus on domestic policies and international relations.