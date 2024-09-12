September 09, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with top Party and government officials to congratulate them on the National Day on September 9, and delivered a meaningful speech on the future lines of work of the state. During the meeting, Kim analyzed the current situation of the country and outlined strategies to ensure the development and prosperity of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). The speech aroused great enthusiasm among the participants, emphasizing the importance of unity and collective effort to meet future challenges. The source of this news is pyongyangtimes.com.kp. The full speech will be published and distributed to Party and government bodies, highlighting the DPRK's commitment to historic transformation and strengthening its international standing.