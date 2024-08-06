Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
North Korea: Kim Jong Un celebrates the delivery of new tactical missiles

06 August 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a delivery ceremony for a new tactical ballistic missile system on August 4, expressing...

06 August 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a delivery ceremony for a new tactical ballistic missile system on August 4, expressing satisfaction with progress in national defense. During his speech, he highlighted the importance of these weapons in strengthening the country's military capacity and thanked defense workers for their efforts. Kim said the production of 250 new missile launchers represents a significant step toward strengthening North Korea's military. The news was reported by the official news agency kcna.kp. North Korea, officially the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is known for its nuclear program and tensions with the United States and its allies.

