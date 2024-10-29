Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:26
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Kim Jong Un Expresses Satisfaction Over Progress in Industrial Modernization

October 29, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited an industrial plant, expressing enthusiasm for recent developments in the integrated...

North Korea: Kim Jong Un Expresses Satisfaction Over Progress in Industrial Modernization
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited an industrial plant, expressing enthusiasm for recent developments in the integrated production system. During the visit, he stressed the importance of modernization, saying that true success is measured by workers' satisfaction with using new equipment. Kim also stressed that the needs and interests of the people must be the priority in any modernization project. The news was reported by kcna.kp. This event reflects North Korea's commitment to improving its industrial capabilities and responding to the needs of its people.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event reflects North Korea's commitment integrated production system North Korean leader pressing
Vedi anche
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza