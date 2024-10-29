North Korea: Kim Jong Un Expresses Satisfaction Over Progress in Industrial Modernization

October 29, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited an industrial plant, expressing enthusiasm for recent developments in the integrated production system. During the visit, he stressed the importance of modernization, saying that true success is measured by workers' satisfaction with using new equipment. Kim also stressed that the needs and interests of the people must be the priority in any modernization project. The news was reported by kcna.kp. This event reflects North Korea's commitment to improving its industrial capabilities and responding to the needs of its people.