Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
North Korea: Kim Jong Un inaugurates monument in Kangwon

July 13, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inaugurated a monument at the local factories in Kimhwa-gun, Kangwon province. During the ceremony,...

July 13, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inaugurated a monument at the local factories in Kimhwa-gun, Kangwon province. During the ceremony, Nicaragua's new ambassador presented his credentials to Choe Ryong Hae, a senior North Korean official. Additionally, economic successes in various sectors were celebrated and a handover ceremony for new homes was held on Wŏnŭm Farm, North Pyongan Province. The news was reported by the official website kcna.kp. The article also mentions the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the death of Kim Il Sung, founder of North Korea.

