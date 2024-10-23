Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
North Korea: Kim Jong Un inspects strategic missile bases

October 23, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected the country's strategic missile bases, accompanied by senior officials of the...

North Korea: Kim Jong Un inspects strategic missile bases
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected the country's strategic missile bases, accompanied by senior officials of the Workers' Party. During the visit, he assessed the operational capabilities and readiness of the facilities, stressing the importance of strategic deterrence for national security. Kim praised military personnel for their efforts and reiterated the need to modernize the armed forces, especially missile capabilities, the official news agency kcna.kp reported. The inspection highlights North Korea's focus on strengthening its military power amid rising tensions with the United States.

