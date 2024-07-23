Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
North Korea: Kim Jong Un leads the reforestation project in Kangwon

July 22, 2024_ Kangwon Tree Nursery, a large seedling production base, produces millions of trees every year to support reforestation in Kangwon...

23 luglio 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
July 22, 2024_ Kangwon Tree Nursery, a large seedling production base, produces millions of trees every year to support reforestation in Kangwon Province. The project was strongly supported and led by Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, who visited the nursery in July 2018, expressing great satisfaction with the progress. Kim Jong Un stressed the importance of turning the province's mountains into valuable natural resources and gave directives to increase the production of high-quality seedlings. The nursery has implemented new techniques to improve seedling survival and growth rates, solidifying the basis for sustainable production. The site kcna.kp reports it. This project is part of a larger national effort for reforestation and environmental protection.

