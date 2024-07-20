Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Kim Jong Un meets Russian military delegation

19 July 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with a military delegation from the Russian Federation. The meeting took place on the occasion of...

North Korea: Kim Jong Un meets Russian military delegation
20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

19 July 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with a military delegation from the Russian Federation. The meeting took place on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the death of President Kim Il Sung, founder of North Korea. During the commemoration, participants from the Asia-Pacific region sent messages of condolence. Additionally, a memorial meeting was held in Nepal with a call for world peace. The site kcna.kp reports it. Other events include visits by students and workers to historic sites and the inauguration of new manufacturing facilities in Pyongyang.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
memorial meeting was held North Korean leader the meeting took place meeting
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza