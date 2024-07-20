North Korea: Kim Jong Un meets Russian military delegation

19 July 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with a military delegation from the Russian Federation. The meeting took place on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the death of President Kim Il Sung, founder of North Korea. During the commemoration, participants from the Asia-Pacific region sent messages of condolence. Additionally, a memorial meeting was held in Nepal with a call for world peace. The site kcna.kp reports it. Other events include visits by students and workers to historic sites and the inauguration of new manufacturing facilities in Pyongyang.