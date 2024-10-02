Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Kim Jong Un meets with 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup winners

October 1, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed the footballers and coaches of the women's team that triumphed at the 2024 FIFA U-20...

North Korea: Kim Jong Un meets with 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup winners
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 1, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed the footballers and coaches of the women's team that triumphed at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, celebrating their extraordinary success. During the meeting, which took place on September 30 at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party, Kim praised the athletes for demonstrating the valor and dignity of North Korea, beating strong opponents such as Austria, Brazil and the United States. He also recognized the merits of player Choe Il Son, who was awarded the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot, and coach Ri Song Ho, stressing the importance of the victory for the unity and optimism of the North Korean people. The news was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. Kim expressed his wish that the footballers will continue to retain the titles of Asian and world champions, thus contributing to the prestige of their nation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
FIFA U 20 Women's World Cup world champions triumphed at Coppa del Mondo
Vedi anche
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza