October 1, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed the footballers and coaches of the women's team that triumphed at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, celebrating their extraordinary success. During the meeting, which took place on September 30 at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party, Kim praised the athletes for demonstrating the valor and dignity of North Korea, beating strong opponents such as Austria, Brazil and the United States. He also recognized the merits of player Choe Il Son, who was awarded the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot, and coach Ri Song Ho, stressing the importance of the victory for the unity and optimism of the North Korean people. The news was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. Kim expressed his wish that the footballers will continue to retain the titles of Asian and world champions, thus contributing to the prestige of their nation.