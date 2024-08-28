North Korea: Kim Jong Un Oversees Construction of Local Industrial Facilities

August 27, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid a supervision visit to the construction sites of several local industrial facilities on August 24 and 25. During the visit, he expressed satisfaction with the progress, with more than 80 percent of the work completed, and stressed the importance of quality in construction. Kim also highlighted the need to ensure that the facilities are ready to meet the needs of the population and proposed measures to improve the working and living conditions of the builders, kcna.kp reported. Kim Jong Un reiterated the North Korean government's commitment to promoting local economic development and improving the living conditions of citizens through the implementation of significant infrastructure projects.