July 16, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the city of Sinpo to oversee preparations for the construction of a new aquaculture facility. During the visit, Kim provided specific guidance to ensure the success of the project. The article also highlights the successes achieved in various sectors of the national economy and denounces the criminal actions of the United States during the war of liberation of the homeland. Additionally, reference is made to a demonstration in South Korea calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol. The site kcna.kp reports it. The article also includes critical comments on US armaments and reflections on the importance of patriotism for national rebirth.