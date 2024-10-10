Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Kim Jong Un Promotes National Prosperity, Military Security

October 9, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivered a significant speech on the occasion of the national day on September 9, urging to step up...

North Korea: Kim Jong Un Promotes National Prosperity, Military Security
10 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 9, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivered a significant speech on the occasion of the national day on September 9, urging to step up efforts for the prosperity of the nation. In his speech, he stressed the importance of strengthening the country's defense capabilities in the face of imperialist threats. Kim toured several military and industrial facilities, highlighting the progress made in building naval bases and producing nuclear weapons. In addition, the country has recorded economic successes, including the construction of new housing for agricultural workers and the victory of the U-20 women's football team at the 2024 FIFA World Cup. The news was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. North Korea, officially the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), is led by the Workers' Party of Korea and finds itself in a complex geopolitical situation, characterized by tensions with Western powers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
football team at his speech significant speech and industrial facilities
Vedi anche
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza