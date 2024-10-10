October 9, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivered a significant speech on the occasion of the national day on September 9, urging to step up efforts for the prosperity of the nation. In his speech, he stressed the importance of strengthening the country's defense capabilities in the face of imperialist threats. Kim toured several military and industrial facilities, highlighting the progress made in building naval bases and producing nuclear weapons. In addition, the country has recorded economic successes, including the construction of new housing for agricultural workers and the victory of the U-20 women's football team at the 2024 FIFA World Cup. The news was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. North Korea, officially the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), is led by the Workers' Party of Korea and finds itself in a complex geopolitical situation, characterized by tensions with Western powers.