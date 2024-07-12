Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
North Korea: Kim Jong Un pushes for the success of the five-year plan

July 11, 2024_ North Korea reiterated the importance of implementing decisions made during the 10th plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of...

North Korea: Kim Jong Un pushes for the success of the five-year plan
July 11, 2024_ North Korea reiterated the importance of implementing decisions made during the 10th plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party. Leader Kim Jong Un stressed that adhering to the party's policies will accelerate the country's progress and improve the lives of citizens. The meeting evaluated the results of the first half of 2024 and planned activities for the second half of the year, with the aim of achieving the objectives of the five-year plan. The party leadership also discussed the importance of improving the working methods and style of officials to ensure the success of economic policies. The site kcna.kp reports it. The meeting highlighted the need for collective commitment to overcome challenges and promote sustainable development in the country.

