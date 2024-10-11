North Korea: Kim Jong Un Receives Congratulations From Russia on 79th Anniversary of Workers' Party

October 11, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received a congratulatory message from Gennady Zyuganov, chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea. Zyuganov praised the party's role in promoting national unity and providing a vision for a prosperous and independent future. The message also emphasized the importance of the Workers' Party in overcoming difficulties and strengthening North Korea's international legitimacy. The source of this news is kcna.kp. The Workers' Party of Korea, founded by Kim Il Sung, is the dominant party in the country and plays a crucial role in North Korean politics and society.