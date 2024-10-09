North Korea: Kim Jong Un receives congratulations from Russian Unity Party leader on Workers' Party founding day

October 9, 2024_ Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and Chairman of the State Council of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, received a congratulatory message from Dmitry Medvedev, Chairman of the Russian Unity Party, on the occasion of the founding day of the Workers' Party. Medvedev praised North Korea's progress in strengthening sovereignty and improving the well-being of the people despite external pressure. He also stressed the importance of strategic cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, highlighting the exchange and collaboration agreements signed in 2018. The news was reported by kcna.kp, the official news agency of North Korea. The celebration of the founding day of the Workers' Party is a significant event for the North Korean leadership, marking the continuity of the regime and its ideology.