Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
North Korea: Kim Jong Un Receives Tributes From Foreign Leaders, Celebrates National Achievements

September 5, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received flowers from two foreign leaders, the general secretary of the Communist Party of Laos...

North Korea: Kim Jong Un Receives Tributes From Foreign Leaders, Celebrates National Achievements
September 5, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received flowers from two foreign leaders, the general secretary of the Communist Party of Laos and the president of Palestine, in a show of friendship and cooperation. The kcna.kp article also highlights North Korea's recent economic successes, including the provision of new housing to farm workers in Hamhung and the efforts of more than 200 graduates of rural schools. In addition, a delegation from the North Korean Olympic Committee left to attend the 44th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia. The news was reported by kcna.kp, the official news agency of North Korea. North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is a socialist country located in the northern part of the Korean Peninsula.

