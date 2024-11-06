North Korea: Kim Jong Un responds to Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith

November 5, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a reply message to Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, expressing gratitude for the congratulations he received on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea. In the message, Kim stressed the importance of friendly and cooperative relations between the two parties and their respective nations, and looked forward to further developing such ties. He also wished Sisoulith success in her work to strengthen the party and promote the prosperity of Laos, pyongyangtimes.com.kp reported. Kim Jong Un is the general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Committee of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, while Thongloun Sisoulith is the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and president of the Lao People's Democratic Republic.