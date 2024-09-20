Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
North Korea: Kim Jong Un responds to Laotian president with message of gratitude

20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 19, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a reply message to Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. In the message, Kim expressed his gratitude for the congratulations received and stressed the importance of friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries. He also wished Sisoulith success in her work to build a prosperous socialist state, KCNA reported. Relations between North Korea and Laos have historically been friendly, with both countries sharing similar socialist ideologies.

