North Korea: Kim Jong Un responds to Xi Jinping with a message of gratitude

September 23, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a reply message to Xi Jinping, expressing gratitude for the congratulations received on the occasion of the 76th birthday of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). In the message, Kim stressed the importance of consolidating the friendship between North Korea and China, and hoped for positive results in cooperation between the two countries. He also wished the Chinese people success in building a modern socialist state in a significant year for China, KCNA, the official news agency of the DPRK, reported. Kim Jong Un is the general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Committee, while Xi Jinping is the general secretary of the Communist Party of China and president of the People's Republic of China.