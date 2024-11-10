North Korea: Kim Jong Un Sends Basket of Flowers to Laotian President on His Birthday

November 10, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a basket of flowers to Thongloun Sisoulith, president of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, on the occasion of his 79th birthday. The basket was handed over by the North Korean ambassador to Laos to the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party. The band of the basket was written with good wishes for the Lao president's health, KCNA reported, highlighting the ties between the two countries. Thongloun Sisoulith is also the secretary general of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, a prominent political figure in Laos.