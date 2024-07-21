Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Kim Jong Un sends message of condolences to the Communist Party of Vietnam

July 20, 2024_ Respected comrade Kim Jong Un sent a message of condolence to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The message...

North Korea: Kim Jong Un sends message of condolences to the Communist Party of Vietnam
21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 20, 2024_ Respected comrade Kim Jong Un sent a message of condolence to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The message expresses deep condolences for the loss of an important member of the Vietnamese party. Kim Jong Un underlined the bonds of friendship and solidarity between the two countries, hoping that Vietnam can overcome this difficult moment. The North Korean leader also reiterated North Korea's commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations. This was reported by the website pyongyangtimes.com.kp. This gesture of solidarity reflects the historic alliance between North Korea and Vietnam, two socialist nations with a long history of cooperation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
hoping that Vietnam Vietnam difficult moment North Korea's commitment
Vedi anche
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza