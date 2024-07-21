North Korea: Kim Jong Un sends message of condolences to the Communist Party of Vietnam

July 20, 2024_ Respected comrade Kim Jong Un sent a message of condolence to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The message expresses deep condolences for the loss of an important member of the Vietnamese party. Kim Jong Un underlined the bonds of friendship and solidarity between the two countries, hoping that Vietnam can overcome this difficult moment. The North Korean leader also reiterated North Korea's commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations. This was reported by the website pyongyangtimes.com.kp. This gesture of solidarity reflects the historic alliance between North Korea and Vietnam, two socialist nations with a long history of cooperation.