Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
North Korea: Kim Jong Un sends tributes and gifts at national events

July 26, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a wreath to the grave of a former Vietnamese leader, demonstrating the bond between the two...

27 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
July 26, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a wreath to the grave of a former Vietnamese leader, demonstrating the bond between the two countries. Furthermore, he paid tributes to war veterans during the celebrations of the 71st anniversary of the victory in the war of liberation. Throughout the day, commemorative events and diplomatic meetings were held, including a condolence visit to the Vietnamese embassy in Pyongyang. The news was reported by the official news agency kcna.kp. These events highlight the importance of historical commemoration and diplomatic relations for North Korea, a country that celebrates its history of resistance and international alliances.

bond between North Korean leader July 26 North Korea
