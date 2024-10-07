Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Kim Jong Un supervises artillery firing drill

October 6, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised an artillery live-fire exercise by the 75th class of graduates of the O Jin U Artillery...

North Korea: Kim Jong Un supervises artillery firing drill
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 6, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised an artillery live-fire exercise by the 75th class of graduates of the O Jin U Artillery Academy, ahead of their appointment as active command officers. During the event, Kim expressed satisfaction with the cadets' skills and stressed the importance of high-quality military education. He also urged the cadets to continue improving their skills and prepare for possible conflict situations, pyongyangtimes.com.kp reported. The O Jin U Artillery Academy is a major training institution for North Korea's artillery forces, which plays a crucial role in preparing future commanders of the Korean People's Army.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
North Korean leader crucial role training institution is a major
Vedi anche
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza