North Korea: Kim Jong Un supervises artillery firing drill

October 6, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised an artillery live-fire exercise by the 75th class of graduates of the O Jin U Artillery Academy, ahead of their appointment as active command officers. During the event, Kim expressed satisfaction with the cadets' skills and stressed the importance of high-quality military education. He also urged the cadets to continue improving their skills and prepare for possible conflict situations, pyongyangtimes.com.kp reported. The O Jin U Artillery Academy is a major training institution for North Korea's artillery forces, which plays a crucial role in preparing future commanders of the Korean People's Army.