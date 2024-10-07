Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
North Korea: Kim Jong Un supervises construction of regional factories in North Phyongan province

October 6, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited regional factories under construction in North Phyongan Province, leading the...

07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
October 6, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited regional factories under construction in North Phyongan Province, leading the construction project. During the visit, he expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done by construction soldiers, stressing the importance of a correct ideological approach in the construction process. Kim also urged construction units to learn from the experience gained in this project to further improve quality in other areas, pyongyangtimes.com.kp reported. Kim Jong Un is the general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Committee of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

