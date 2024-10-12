North Korea: Kim Jong Un Urges Officials to Embody Party Values

October 12, 2024_ Kim Jong Un stressed the importance of Workers' Party of Korea officials embodying the principles of party, revolution and people, in a speech published in the official newspaper 'Rodong Sinmun'. On the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the founding of the party, he urged leaders to strengthen their resolve and work hard to ensure the success of the socialist revolution. Kim stressed that loyalty to the party's values is essential to the nation's progress and prosperity. The news was reported by kcna.kp. This call comes amid growing popular confidence in the Workers' Party, which is leading North Korea into a period of development and national revival.