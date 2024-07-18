Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
North Korea: Kim Jong Un urges officials to improve working methods and styles

July 17, 2024_ The Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea held its tenth plenary meeting of the eighth session, discussing the importance...

North Korea: Kim Jong Un urges officials to improve working methods and styles
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 17, 2024_ The Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea held its tenth plenary meeting of the eighth session, discussing the importance of improving officials' working methods and styles. Kim Jong Un stressed that officials must possess communist qualities and a responsible attitude to effectively lead the construction of socialism. The meeting adopted concrete decisions to strengthen the role of officials as leaders of the revolution and promoters of party policies. According to the article published on kcna.kp, officials are expected to embody the essence of the party and work closely with the people. The meeting highlighted the importance of a scientific and organized approach to achieving the objectives of the party and the state.

