North Korea: Kim Jong Un visits defense industrial plant to monitor weapons production

Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
September 8, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a defense industrial enterprise to assess the production of military weapons. During the...

10 settembre 2024
September 8, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a defense industrial enterprise to assess the production of military weapons. During the visit, he praised the fighting spirit and commitment of the workers, thanking them for their contribution to the development of the armed forces. Kim stressed the importance of modernizing the production of munitions and expressed confidence in achieving the production targets set by the Party Congress. The visit included an analysis of the technical characteristics of the weapons under development, highlighting the need to ensure optimal combat performance. The news was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. Kim Jong Un is the general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and the chairman of the State Affairs Committee of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

