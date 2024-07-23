North Korea: Kim Jong Un visits factories and praises exemplary workers

July 22, 2024_ On a June day in 2016, General Secretary Kim Jong Un visited Pyongyang's Kim Jong Suk Silk Mill, expressing appreciation for a worker who had exceeded the annual economic plan. During the visit, Kim Jong Un praised the worker's dedication, comparing her to the heroes of the Chollima era, and stressed the importance of honoring political life as members of the Workers' Party of Korea. On another occasion, in August 2014, Kim Jong Un inspected the Pyongyang Hosiery Factory, where he met with a researcher from Pyongyang Mechanical Engineering University, praising her for her efforts in modernizing production. Rodong Sinmun reports that these visits reflect the North Korean leader's attention to industrial progress and recognition of citizens' work. Kim Jong Un's visits aim to inspire and motivate workers to contribute to the country's development.