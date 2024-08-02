Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Kim Jong Un visits flood-hit areas and coordinates relief efforts

02 August 2024_ Kim Jong Un visited the areas of North Pyongan province affected by severe floods, taking command of the rescue and evacuation...

North Korea: Kim Jong Un visits flood-hit areas and coordinates relief efforts
02 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 August 2024_ Kim Jong Un visited the areas of North Pyongan province affected by severe floods, taking command of the rescue and evacuation operations. During his visit, he highlighted the importance of service to the people, inspiring officials and workers to mobilize to support affected communities. The government and central agencies are organizing the delivery of aid and resources to alleviate the difficulties of the inhabitants of the damaged areas. The dedication of officials in providing assistance is increasing, with a strong commitment to ensuring the well-being of the population. The news was reported by kcna.kp. The floods have caused significant damage, and the North Korean government is implementing extraordinary measures to address the crisis and support citizens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
During his visit August North Pyongan province affected salvataggio
Vedi anche
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza