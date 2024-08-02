North Korea: Kim Jong Un visits flood-hit areas and coordinates relief efforts

02 August 2024_ Kim Jong Un visited the areas of North Pyongan province affected by severe floods, taking command of the rescue and evacuation operations. During his visit, he highlighted the importance of service to the people, inspiring officials and workers to mobilize to support affected communities. The government and central agencies are organizing the delivery of aid and resources to alleviate the difficulties of the inhabitants of the damaged areas. The dedication of officials in providing assistance is increasing, with a strong commitment to ensuring the well-being of the population. The news was reported by kcna.kp. The floods have caused significant damage, and the North Korean government is implementing extraordinary measures to address the crisis and support citizens.