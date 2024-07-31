North Korea: Kim Jong Un visits flood-hit areas in Sinuiju and Uiju

July 30, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un carried out an inspection of flood-hit areas in Sinuiju City and Uiju County, located in North Pyongan Province. During the visit, he surveyed the damage and discussed the relief and reconstruction measures needed to support local communities. Kim stressed the importance of providing timely assistance to affected citizens and urged authorities to mobilize resources to address the crisis. The leader's visit was part of a broader effort to ensure the safety and well-being of the population following adverse climate events. The news was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. The floods have had a significant impact on daily life in the region, highlighting the vulnerability of local infrastructure.